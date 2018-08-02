Gleaners plan upcoming events

Meeting at the Edison Depot on July 30 were 20 members of the Chester Arbor of the Gleaners Fraternal Insurance Society.

Special guest was Jaime Linden from the home office in Adrian, Michigan.

The purpose of this meeting was to learn of the new plans which will become effective in 2019. It was noted they will be following a calendar year and the programs will have a different emphasis.

Members expressed their appreciation to Linden for attending this meeting to help shape their plans for 2019. Each one present was given an insulated bag with the Gleaner logo.

Also discussed were the variety of volunteer opportunities in the coming weeks and they include bingo at Woodside Village Care Center, the Honor Flight at Home on Aug. 18; Senior Day at the Morrow County Fair on Aug. 28; open house at the Tomorrow Center on Sept. 13 and the movie in the Park and Bingo on Sept. 15.

Also on the schedule are the omelet breakfast on Sept. 28 and Aug. 16 (planning for next year) and meeting at the Mount Gilead library annex on October 1 at 6 pm.

They welcome anyone who enjoys giving back to the community. Additional information can be obtained by calling 419-864-7520.

Pictured are members of Chester Arbor of the Gleaners Fraternal Insurance Society during their recent meeting at the Edison Depot. Courtesy Photo