Candidate O’Connor visits Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Democrats, along with several independent and Republican voters, came to hear candidate Danny O’ Connor at Sames & Cook Friday afternoon.

O’Connor is the Democrat on the ballot Aug. 7 for the seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for the 12th District formerly held by Pat Tiberi.

O’Connor and his staff mingled with visitors for an hour and a half and spoke briefly to the group.

When asked what main thing he would like voters in Morrow County to know, he said he “wants to get things done.” He is committed to making things work in Washington and to end partisan gridlock.

He said that first on his list will be working on an infrastructure bill that would bring jobs and get people to work. He also believes it’s important that central Ohioans have the skills and education to get a good paying job.

Diane Farahay of Marengo said she is hopeful as she hears O’Connor’s ideas and she appreciates his positive approach. She senses there is a change as she goes about the county and that things “feel really out of control lately.”

O’Connor spoke of his rural roots in Shelby County. “We need to get things right for people who do the work: farmers, teachers, health care workers and other working people in central Ohio.”

He says our problems aren’t unique to Democrats, Republicans or independents. O’Connor’s intention is to keep Social Security, pensions and Medicare for all those who worked hard and deserve to benefit from their work in retirement.

Democrat Central Committee Chair Susan Grundy said, “I was excited to see 40 voters join us to hear Danny and his goals for the 12th District. He is genuine and really cares and will work for all his future constituents.”

For more on the candidate, visit www.dannyoconnorforcongress.com.

Candidate Danny O’Connor met with 40 voters that included Democrats, Independents and Republicans on Friday at Sames & Cook. Here from left: Judy McKirgan, O’Connor, Diane Farahay and Peggy Sutherland. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/07/web1_IMG_20180727_165342-1-.jpg Candidate Danny O’Connor met with 40 voters that included Democrats, Independents and Republicans on Friday at Sames & Cook. Here from left: Judy McKirgan, O’Connor, Diane Farahay and Peggy Sutherland. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel