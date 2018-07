Republicans hold picnic

Morrow County Republican’s held their annual picnic at Pine Lakes Golf Course and restaurant on Sunday, July 15. The guest speaker was Senator Troy Balderson, who is running for U.S Congressman for the 12th district, previously held by Pat Tiberi. Pictured, from left: Troy Balderson, Andrew King, Judge Robert Hickson, State Representative Riordan McClain, Judge Craig Baldwin, Recorder Dixie Shinaberry, Commissioner Warren Davis, Dan Osborne, Treasurer Kim Bood, Judge Jennifer Burnaugh, County Engineer Bart Dennison, Sheriff John Hinton and County Auditor Pat Davies.

Morrow County Republican’s held their annual picnic at Pine Lakes Golf Course and restaurant on Sunday, July 15. The guest speaker was Senator Troy Balderson, who is running for U.S Congressman for the 12th district, previously held by Pat Tiberi. Pictured, from left: Troy Balderson, Andrew King, Judge Robert Hickson, State Representative Riordan McClain, Judge Craig Baldwin, Recorder Dixie Shinaberry, Commissioner Warren Davis, Dan Osborne, Treasurer Kim Bood, Judge Jennifer Burnaugh, County Engineer Bart Dennison, Sheriff John Hinton and County Auditor Pat Davies. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/07/web1_20180729_125818.jpg Morrow County Republican’s held their annual picnic at Pine Lakes Golf Course and restaurant on Sunday, July 15. The guest speaker was Senator Troy Balderson, who is running for U.S Congressman for the 12th district, previously held by Pat Tiberi. Pictured, from left: Troy Balderson, Andrew King, Judge Robert Hickson, State Representative Riordan McClain, Judge Craig Baldwin, Recorder Dixie Shinaberry, Commissioner Warren Davis, Dan Osborne, Treasurer Kim Bood, Judge Jennifer Burnaugh, County Engineer Bart Dennison, Sheriff John Hinton and County Auditor Pat Davies. Courtesy Photo | Brenda Harden