COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Aug. 2-4

Edison Enterprise Baptist Church annual Summer Garage Sale. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday & Friday; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Call or text Melinda Henderson at 419-210-0826 if you have any items to donate. All proceeds will benefit the EEBC Garage Ministry. Located at 3055 State Route 95, Edison.

Aug. 4

Vacation Bible School. Theme is Polar Blast, Where Jesus’ Love is Cool. Snow cones and stories, crafts, games, and a bouncy house. 9 a.m. to noon, First Baptist Church, 51 W. High St., Mount Gilead. To sign up contact Amy Decker, 740-815-5952.

Music by the Whine Stopper’s, 6:30 p.m. at the park in Cardington; sponsored by Stogie Robinson.

Free fishing lessons from Grins & Pickin’s from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Great way for you and/or your child to learn how to fish and gain some hands-on experience. Located at 01 County Road170, Marengo; 740-625-6011.

Tech Time with Melissa. Have questions about your computer or phone? 2 p.m-4 p.m.; Selover Library, 31 State Route 95, Chesterville.

Back-to-School Community Outreach at Fresh Faith Community Church. Children’s back packs, school supplies, gently used children’s clothing, a food pantry with non-perishables and a community meal. For more information contact the Church Office via email at cd_sherm@yahoo.com. Located at 4444 State Route 95. Hours are 5-6 p.m.

Aug. 4-5

Annual Country Peddler’s Festival. Mount Gilead State Park. Vendors in the Park, Pioneer Peddlers Camp sessions to include craft-making. Live music, Corn Hole Tournament, Hog Calling Contest and Longest Pig Tail Contest. Hog Roast Supper. Each day begins with the VIP Country Breakfast Fundraiser at Shelter #1, 7:30-10 a.m. Free to attend the Festival and the meals are by your free will donations to benefit the Park. For information 419-946-1961.

Aug 5

Fundraiser for Harry Day. Cardington Legion Park; noon-4 p.m. Bounce house & kids games, bake sale, yard sale, bingo, raffle items, food. Proceeds to Harry Day family for funeral expenses.

Aug. 6

Marengo Seniors breakfast meeting at the Farmstead Restaurant, 9 a.m. Call 419-253-0727 with questions.

Aug. 9-10

The Prayer Square and Quilt Ministry, quilt show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 511 Heiser Court, Crestline. Show is open to any quilters to display their handiwork; call 419-683-2745 or 419-529-3523. Box lunches and beverages available for purchase. Set-up is Wednesday, Aug. 8 from 1-5 p.m.

Aug. 10

Dog Days of Summer, adoption event, 12:30-2:30 p.m., hosted by Morrow County Dental. Free ice cream, adopted animals, door prizes.

Aug. 11

Saturday in the Park, Cardington, bingo games played from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and the movie, “I Can Only Imagine,” at 9 p.m. This movie is sponsored by the Morrow County Hospital.

Morrow County blood donations

Aug. 9: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Iberia United Methodist Church, 3664 SR 309, Iberia.

Aug. 10: Noon-6 p.m., Marengo United Methodist Church, 8 N. Main Street, Marengo.

Aug. 11: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Cardington First United Methodist Church, 300 S. Marion St., Cardington.

Aug. 15: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Morrow County Hospital, 651 West Marion Road, Mount Gilead.

Aug. 18

The Northmor High School class of 1968 will hold its 50th class reunion at the Ontario Event Center. For information or a registration form, email Tom Furrey at tfurrey@sbcglobal.net or Chuck Beck at nrws_cbeck@tccsa.net. Deadline for reservations for social event, banquet and brunch is July 31.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

