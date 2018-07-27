Bike ride for Tree Fund stops at Selover Library

CHESTERVILLE — The 26th annual bike ride for Tree Fund research is coming to Ohio and it’s stopping at Selover Library Friday, Aug. 3, at 9:45 a.m.

Knowledge gained from Tree Fund research directly impacts tree care practices, arborists’ techniques and people’s lives.

Suzi Lyle, Director at Selover Library, invites the community to attend. This a rare opportunity to informally meet cyclists, arborist and artists. The event will take place on the library lawn and patio.

Selover will be hosting Jim Stoner, in character as Johnny Appleseed and Benton Mahan an accomplished artist and illustrator of Children’s books.

Stoner has presented in first person narrative, Johnny Appleseed throughout the Midwest and is the producer of The Black Cyclone, (wwwblackcyclone.org)

Mahan, is recognized locally for his artistic talents, and willingness to support local community. Professionally, he has worked for Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, the Fashion Institute of Design in New York and Columbus College of Art and Design. Mr Mahan’s work is displayed at the Gallery of Contemporary Art in Rome, Italy.

Earlier this month, Jeff Edgar of Silver Creek Nurseries in Wisconsin visited Selover Library and planted a special apple tree. Edgar has worked extensively with the Johnny Appleseed Museum in Urbana, Ohio, to propagate these specimens from original plantings by Johnny Appleseed. The cyclists travels throughout Ohio follow the original plantings of Johnny Appleseed.