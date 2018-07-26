Bring the Family to First Friday

MOUNT VERNON — Bring your brood to “Family Fun Night” on Friday, Aug. 3, sponsored by Mid-Ohio Suzuki Honda Yamaha Kawasaki.

The main stage headliner, The Wolves, will take the main stage after an open act from students of Yvonne Sansom. Andrew & Sarah will be on the South Stage at Buchwald Plaza, sponsored by Flapper’s Bar & Grille, Griffin Insurance, Herald’s Appliances and Electronics, and Ver-Mac Industries.

“This is our first summer participating in First Friday and we had a blast,” says Jill Ballenger, owner of Happy Bean and Main Street Mount Vernon board member.

“We gave out over 200 samples of our new fruit tea during the June event. It was fun to see the reaction of so many who had not seen our shop before. The event keeps getting better and I am glad the community takes advantage of this little celebration of our downtown each month.”

The First Friday Classic Cruise-in will take place on Gambier Street. Drivers are encouraged to park diagonally street and space is limited.

Central Ohio Technical College will showcase their new superhero-themed student ambassador program featuring games, a selfie station, sand art, popcorn, and more. Stop by Mount Vernon Nazarene University’s Schnormeier Gallery to see LOCALE: Arts & Crafts of Knox County, open through Aug. 17.

You’re invited to stay out a little longer and enjoy the new Beer Garden with friends. Sponsored by Stein Brewing Company and White Castle, this portion of First Friday will feature Cody Cliff and The Painted Turtle Food Truck.

Traffic will be closed one block north of Public Square, around the Square and on South Main Street down to the Wright Center starting at 4:30 p.m. Rain location for the band is the CA&C Depot, 501 S. Main St. If you have questions, please contact Carrie Hyman, Executive Director, at 740-393-1481.

Details for the First Friday season are listed at mainstreetmountvernon.com.

The mission of Main Street Mount Vernon is to energize and strengthen an authentic and uniquely local downtown experience.