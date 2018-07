Baldwin Wallace University Dean’s List

BEREA — The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl. Students who receive at least a 3.6 GPA for seven or more graded hours in a single semester are named to the Dean’s List.

Alexandra Winkelfoos of Mount Gilead, a graduate of Highland High School majoring in communication studies.