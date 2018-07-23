Country Guys and Gals 4-H club held its July meeting. Roll call was taken we had to say our middle names.

Demonstrations were done by Ashley Huffine on the important items needed in a golf bag.

Morgan Beck on how to do a proper softball slide.

Kaylynn Smith on rock finding position on Facebook, then re-hiding.

Claire Butcher on camera lens filters.

Under old business, we discussed doing more than one car wash; T-shirts are ordered and everyone said there favorite thing about 4-H camp.

Under new business we discussed market rabbit weigh in and Skillathon.

New this year is a round-bale decorating contest, we will be participating as a club. Look for the 10 round bales during the fair.

At the June meeting Wyatt Irwin had a safety talk on goats. Also, a special thank you to Ashtyn Gall for taking our club pictures.