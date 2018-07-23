Country Guys and Gals 4-H club held its July meeting. Roll call was taken we had to say our middle names.
Demonstrations were done by Ashley Huffine on the important items needed in a golf bag.
Morgan Beck on how to do a proper softball slide.
Kaylynn Smith on rock finding position on Facebook, then re-hiding.
Claire Butcher on camera lens filters.
Under old business, we discussed doing more than one car wash; T-shirts are ordered and everyone said there favorite thing about 4-H camp.
Under new business we discussed market rabbit weigh in and Skillathon.
New this year is a round-bale decorating contest, we will be participating as a club. Look for the 10 round bales during the fair.
At the June meeting Wyatt Irwin had a safety talk on goats. Also, a special thank you to Ashtyn Gall for taking our club pictures.