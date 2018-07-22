Pastor Column: Bible tells truth about dinosaurs

Dinosaur fossils are fascinating. They have been discovered on every continent of the Earth, and hundreds of different species of dinosaurs have been classified. Sadly, many today accept a lie about the origin of these incredible animals. God’s Word, the Bible, tells us the truth about dinosaurs.

Evolutionists teach that dinosaurs lived more than 200 million years ago. Their theory is that dinosaurs died off long before humans came on the scene. Some sudden catastrophe brought about their demise. Other evolutionists believe the dinosaurs eventually evolved into birds. But the Bible presents a far different perspective about dinosaurs.

According to the Bible, dinosaurs must have been created by God on the sixth day of creation. Genesis 1:24 says, “And God said, Let the earth bring forth the living creature after his kind, cattle, and creeping thing, and beast of the earth after his kind: and it was so.”

The sixth day of creation was also the day when God created people (Genesis 1:26-27). Therefore, dinosaurs and people must have lived together on the earth at one time.

Dinosaurs were also originally vegetarians. All animals were. Genesis 1:30 says, “And to every beast of the earth, and to every fowl of the air, and to every thing that creepeth upon the earth, wherein there is life, I have given every green herb for meat: and it was so.” That’s a big difference from most modern portrayals of dinosaurs.

When Adam and Eve sinned in the Garden of Eden by disobeying God’s command, death entered into the world. Romans 5:12 says, “Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned.”

Death affected everything including the plants and animals. The Bible says, “For we know that the whole creation groaneth and travaileth in pain together until now” (Romans 8:22). Therefore, dinosaurs could not have died off before humans came on the scene. Dinosaurs began to die after man sinned. There was no death before humans.

If we accept evolution’s explanation of dinosaurs, we are forced to believe that death is not the result of sin. The work of Jesus Christ on the cross to deal with sin and death becomes unnecessary.

As history went on, the Bible tells us that God judged the world with a world-wide flood. He instructed Noah to build and ark to save his family and some animals. God told Noah, “And of every living thing of all flesh, two of every sort shalt thou bring into the ark, to keep them alive with thee; they shall be male and female” (Genesis 6:19).

A few small dinosaurs would have been on the ark. The larger species of dinosaurs were probably young and smaller on the ark. The rest of dinosaurs on earth were destroyed in the flood. Many of the dinosaur fossils were likely formed during and just after the flood.

After the flood, dinosaurs on the ark likely reproduced in the earth, but life was not the same. Climate changed on the earth (Genesis 8:22). Animals also became fair game for man. “Every moving thing that liveth shall be meat for you; even as the green herb have I given you all things” (Genesis 9:3). These factors along with disease and lack of food probably led to the extinction of dinosaurs.

Yet extinction may not have happened as long ago as many think. There are later descriptions of creatures in the Bible that could be referring to dinosaurs. One example is the behemoth of Job 40:15-19. Even in fairly modern history there are reports of creatures which seem to fit the description of dinosaurs.

When it comes to dinosaurs, there are two sides in conflict: evolution and the Bible. If we accept what evolution says about dinosaurs, then the Bible cannot be our authority. It cannot be trusted. It can be ignored as a moral standard as it is all across America today.

We can’t blame dinosaurs for that. The blame rests on people that reject the truth of God’s Word.

By Pastor Stephen Howard Contributing Columnist

Pastor Stephen Howard is from Morrow Bible Church.

