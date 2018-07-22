COMMUNITY CALENDAR

July 27

Relay For Life, 6 p.m., Gilead Friends Church. Lighting of luminaries, 10 p.m.

July 28

The movie, CoCo, will be shown at 9 p.m., following bingo games from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the park in Cardington. The movie is being sponsored by FC Bank.

First Presbyterian Church will host a Fourth Saturday Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. The menu includes made-to-order omelets, hash browns, and toast. This month’s proceeds go the mission of the church.

July 31

The Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting an out of state Agricultural Study Bus Tour. The motor coach bus will be departing from Mount Gilead on Monday, Sept. 10 and returning the evening of Friday, Sept. 14. Stops will include both Agricultural Education and tourist visits in Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, and Indiana. Registration will be on Tuesday, July 31 at 8:30 a.m. in the SWCD office at 5362 U.S. 42, Suite 202, Mount Gilead. A $100 deposit per person is due at the time of registration. For questions call the office at 419-946-7923.

Aug. 2-4

Edison Enterprise Baptist Church annual Summer Garage Sale. 9am-6pm Thursday & Friday. 9am-12pm Saturday. Please call or text Melinda Henderson at 419-210-0826 if you have any items to donate. All proceeds will benefit the EEBC Garage Ministry. Located at 3055 State Route 95, Edison.

Aug. 4

Vacation Bible School. Theme is Polar Blast, Where Jesus’ Love is Cool. Snow cones and stories, crafts, games, and a bouncy house. 9 a.m. to noon, First Baptist Church, 51 W. High St., Mount Gilead. To sign up contact Amy Decker, 740-815-5952.

Music by the Whine Stopper’s will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the park in Cardington and is being sponsored by Stogie Robinson.

Free fishing lessons from Grins & Pickin’s from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Great way for you and/or your child to learn how to fish and gain some hands-on experience. Located at 01 County Road170, Marengo; 740-625-6011.

Tech Time with Melissa. Have questions about your computer or phone? 2 p.m-4 p.m.; Selover Library, 31 State Route 95, Chesterville.

Aug. 10

Dog Days of Summer, adoption event, 12:30-2:30 p.m., hosted by Morrow County Dental. Free ice cream, adopted animals, door prizes.

Aug. 11

Saturday in the Park, Cardington, bingo games played from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and the movie, “I Can Only Imagine,” at 9 p.m. This movie is sponsored by the Morrow County Hospital.

Aug. 18

The Northmor High School class of 1968 will hold its 50th class reunion at the Ontario Event Center. For information or a registration form, email Tom Furrey at tfurrey@sbcglobal.net or Chuck Beck at nrws_cbeck@tccsa.net. Deadline for reservations for social event, banquet and brunch is July 31.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

