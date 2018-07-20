XXXXXXXXXX

MOUNT GILEAD — Rain could not stop the 12th annual Sweet Corn Festival Friday night.

“Even though it’s raining, we’re still trying to have fun,” said Shelley Planey, Morrow County Chamber of Commerce executive director and festival organizer.

Planey pointed out the addition of food trucks this year.

“We have Hibachi Run, pizza, tacos, Hogback Grill and 8 Sisters. Last year we only had four vendors and served a full meal. This year we wanted to have a Food Truck Alley.”

Bernie and Noel Berganza visted the grounds for the first time offering steak, shrimp and chicken, prepared hibachi style, with rice.

“We are looking forward to this weekend,” Bernie said as Noel prepared a meal. They cater with their food truck all over Ohio.

Across “the alley” Jean Molihan cooked for NorthStar America, a fixture at the festival.

Lest we forget, there was plenty of sweet corn, more than 200 dozen ears brought in from Georgia via Kroger.

A team of managers worked the grill feeding early festival arrivers like Cody and Isaac Persinger. The two teens munched on ears of corn on the sidewalk as a light rain fell.

David Quillman, 5, was among the youngsters who received a stick-on tattoo at the First Presbyterian Church, courtesy of Kim Porter. He was followed quickly by Kayla, Julie and Mallory Trainer.

After dinner treats were available for a freewill donation at the Morrow County 911/EMS tent. The crew there had homemade pies, cookies and Buckeyes, along with hot dogs, chips and water.

About a dozen vintage cars were parked on South Main Street as car enthusiasts gathered once the rain stopped.

Mike and Stacy Squibb came downtown with a purpose.

“It was her birthday on the 17th, and we come every year so I can go dancing in the streets with my wife,” he said.

Squibb enjoys the festival and said he also “is looking forward to Farm Days” Aug. 3-5 at the Morrow County Fairgrounds.

Julie Gompf and Nicole Kirk from the Mount Gilead Kroger prepare sweet corn Friday night. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/07/web1_corngirls.jpg Julie Gompf and Nicole Kirk from the Mount Gilead Kroger prepare sweet corn Friday night. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel