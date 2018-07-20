Hickson buys former grocery building

MOUNT GILEAD — The parking lot filled up at the former Save-A-Lot grocery store as several came to bid on the property at 133 Iberia St. last Thursday night.

Nine signed on for the opportunity to bid, but only four stepped up to raise their hand when the bidding started. A couple dozen residents came out of curiosity.

The final purchase bid was $330,000 by Robert C. Hickson, Jr. of Mount Gilead. Hickson declined to say what purpose it will have, but said it’s a good property with much potential.

Over the past few weeks Morrow Little Theatre and The Morrow County Community Center had shown interests in the building, but didn’t have time to raise the required cash to bid. They also had concerns about the needed repairs for the roof and other remodeling required to re-purpose the building.

Auctioneer Craig Miley asked $500,000 to start the bidding, but got the first bid at $100,000.

Bidding went slowly when Miley took a break at $220,000 to speak with the owner and said that bid wasn’t anywhere close to what the owner expected. Bidding picked up after that.

Terms of the sale were 10 percent non-refundable deposit due at the auction with the balance due in 45 days or upon delivery of the deed.

The former grocery store is 21,300+ square feet and the site is on 2.775 acres. It was built in 1968 and has the potential for multiple users with separate entrances. There are several office areas, public and private restrooms, and 20X44 kitchen area with public utilities.

The parking lot is about 1.3 acres.

The Save-A-Lot grocery was owned by the Geyer family until it closed last September.

Realtor Craig Miley conducts an auction last Thursday at the former Save-A-Lot grocery at 133 Iberia St., Mount Gilead. It sold for $330,000. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/07/web1_Miley-auction_occ112015621516009.jpg Realtor Craig Miley conducts an auction last Thursday at the former Save-A-Lot grocery at 133 Iberia St., Mount Gilead. It sold for $330,000. The Sentinel