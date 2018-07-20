Cardington council looks at tax valuation

CARDINGTON — Village Council discussed the approval of two resolutions regarding tax valuation certification, one for 3.9 mills and the other for 2.1 mills, when it met July 16.

Finance Officer Deb Fry said, “with new rules due to HB 49, each resolution was needed to obtain the information so that a determination can be made by council to do a renewal or replacement.”

The actual determination will be made at the next council meeting.

In other matters:

• Following explanation by Village Administrator Danny Wood and Fiscal Officer Deb Fry, council approved a resolution authorizing the administrator to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Public Works Commission for work on the State Route 529 paving project to be done in 2019.

The agreement calls for a no interest, 10-year loan of $156,312 and a $468,000 grant. The project involves two inches of paving, with one and one half inch being made by the state and the remaining half is the responsibility of the village, who is also responsible for any and all manhole coverings, curbs, and base repairs.

• After a presentation by a representative of the Dynegy Energy Services regarding the operation of the village’s electric aggregation program, council approved the plan which will take effect in 2019. The aggregation program for customers located within the village boundaries was first created in May, 2010. If implemented it would take effect in 2019.

• Final approval was given the memorandum of understanding with the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education for the district’s school resource officer. This addresses the financial portion of what the school will reimburse the village.

• Council accepted the resignation of Shannon Mermann from the position of part-time police officer, effective June 16.

• Council accepted the mayor’s recommendation of Shannon Mermann to the position of auxiliary police officer, which is a volunteer position, effective July 16, 2018.

• The resignation of Jason Bowman from the Cardington Village Zoning and Planning Board was accepted effective July 16, 2018. Bowman is moving to Florida.

• Acting on the recommendation of Fire Chief Gary Goodman and Mayor Susie Jenkins, council approved the appointment of Christopher M. Toombs as a volunteer fireman, effective July 14, 2018.

• Following a brief discussion council gave a second reading to the ordinance which amends the codified ordinances of the village to provide a new article for operation of a golf cart.

• Village Manager Wood reported that the Red Zone is doing a follow-up with TV cameras on the underground sewer pipes following the first round of robotics.

• Fry gave an in-depth report on the village finances and submitted $156,391.39 in bills which were approved for payment. Included was the semi annual payment to the Ohio Water Development Authority for the water treatment plant/wastewater treatment plant, in the amount of $122,834.84.

She said RITA had informed her that approximately 585 non-filer letters were mailed out Monday, July 9, 2018.

• Mayor Susan Peyton said 210 people attended the village church service at the Community Park on July 15. Three pastors expressed hopes of doing it again. She singled out a note from Hillary Gliem, who had brought her 95-year-old grandmother Sue, to the service. She said they both enjoyed it very much.

• The next council meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 6.