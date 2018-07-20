C-L board renews Petrie, principals

CARDINGTON — Meeting in a special session July 18, the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education considered personnel and salary schedules for this fiscal year.

The board approved by unanimous vote the three year contract of Superintendent Brian Petrie, his contract effective Aug. 1, 2019 to July 31, 2022.

The salary schedules of Petrie, Scott Hardwick, Grades PK-4 principal; Jennifer Zierden, Grades 5-9 principal and Joseph Mills, Grades 9-12 principal were unanimously approved.

• Also given approval were the salaries of the following exempt non-certified employees: Tracey Zvansky, administrative assistant to the superintendent; Darla Hardwick, assistant to the treasurer and John Nippert, facilities and operations manager.

Certified contracts were approved for Eli Smith, middle school math teacher and a supplemental contract was approved for Tonya Bonnette eighth grade volleyball, fall of 2018.

• Pupil activity contracts were approved for Linda Brininger, 7th grade volleyball; Kyle Hobbs, Ryan Rose, Tod Brininger and Allen Adams, each assistant football for the fall of 2018; Chad Hobbs, Joe Sumner and Brian Green, each junior high football for the fall of 2018, Bret Young, Varsity golf, fall, 2018 and Lori Vance, Junior high cheerleading advisor, fall and winter, 2018.

• Acting on the recommendation of Petrie, the board denied his recommendation, voting “no” on the contract of Lily Grooms, junior high cheerleading advisor for fall and winter 2018.

• Todd Jollif spoke briefly to the board on the hiring of coaches.

• In the absence of treasurer Jon Mason, board member Marilyn Davis was appointed treasurer pro-tem for the duration of this meeting.

• Petrie announced that Quinn Denzer Emerson, who served as the elementary school psychologist three years ago, had passed away at her Mount Vernon Home. A moment of silence was observed.

• The board will meet next on Monday, Aug. 13.