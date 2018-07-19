Sprucing up at fairgrounds

OSU Extension Morrow County Master Gardener Volunteer group adopted the flower bed by the floral hall at the Morrow County Fairgrounds. They planted native pollinator plants tonight. It is a work in progress; they want to lay mulch down next. Thank you volunteers for your hard work.

