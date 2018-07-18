The following cases were determined in the July 16 session of Cardington Mayor’s Court:

Christopher R. Butts, Mount Gilead, driving under suspension, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Johnathan A. Call, Bucyrus, no operator’s license, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Robert R. Denton, Cardington, expired plates, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Gary A. Martin, Cardington, no tail lights, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Joel H. Sherman, Cardington, seatbelt/driver, guilty, paid waiver.

Kayla J. Timmons, Marengo, stop sign violation, guilty, paid waiver.