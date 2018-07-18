Levings chosen Tucker Award winner

MOUNT GILEAD — Rosemary Levings is the embodiment of community service.

Levings received the annual Nathan Tucker Award at the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce luncheon on July 17. It goes to “someone who has made significant contributions to the betterment and blessing of the village.”

“Rosemary has been an ardent supporter and wonderful ambassador for Mount Gilead and all of Morrow County,” Jeanine Girard wrote in her nomination.

Levings served as Director of the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce for 16 years until her retirement.

Girard noted, “Her planned events and her support of other organizations put Mount Gilead and its offerings on the map, bringing many visitors. She also served as Director of the United Way earlier in its tenure when it was merged with the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce.”

“I humbly accept this award,” Levings said as she fought back tears. “I’m so happy to see the Chamber continue.”

She continues to serve in various capacities.

As an active participant in the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life, held in Mount Gilead annually. Levings also served as a full council member of Morrow County’s Family & Children First Council.

She’s also a member of the Morrow County Community Center, Whetstone, the local Salvation Army, and Edison United Methodist Church.

Levings previously received the Katherine Gharrity Community Service Award in acknowledgement and gratitude for her many years of service to the Morrow County community and her support of HelpLine’s mission.

Girard summed up Levings this way.

“She is always gracious, one of the first willing to assist anyone or any organization that needs help. Rosemary Levings is a wonderful representative that defines the spirit of the Nathan Tucker recognition.”

Chamber Executive Director Shelley Planey said, “Rosemary continues to support community growth efforts.”

Levings and her husband Darrell have been married 53 years. He served 20 years on village council.

Rosemary Levings received the annual Nathan Tucker Award at the Morrow County Chamberof Commerce luncheon on July 17. Mount Gilead Mayor Michael Porter presented the award. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/07/web1_Levings.jpg Rosemary Levings received the annual Nathan Tucker Award at the Morrow County Chamberof Commerce luncheon on July 17. Mount Gilead Mayor Michael Porter presented the award. The Sentinel