COLLEGE NEWS

Ohio Wesleyan graduates

DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University’s 174th commencement ceremony was held May 12.

Local residents earning their diplomas from Ohio Wesleyan included:

Jackson Boger of Cardington. Boger earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Findlay Spring Dean’s List

FINDLAY — The dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students include:

Tyler Beck of Mount Gilead.

Anne Bradley of Bellville.

Emily Miller of Mount Gilead.

Rachel Pahl of Mount Gilead.

Jenna Shipman of Mount Gilead.

Residents earn degrees

SALT LAKE CITY – The following local residents have received their degree from Western Governors University.

Heather Smith of Galion has received her Bachelor of Science in Business Management degree.

Lauren Camacho of Marengo has received her Bachelor of Science in Business Management degree.