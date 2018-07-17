Stephen honored at county fair

Tractor Supply recognized one Mount Gilead student, Taylor Stephen, for her exceptional community contributions through its second annual “Great Neighbor” Essay Contest at the Marion County Fair Friday, July 6. The “Great Neighbor” Essay Contest encouraged youth across the country to submit a short essay detailing how a memorable 4-H or FFA experience has influenced their development as a great neighbor in their community. Tractor Supply received hundreds of entries, and Stephen was selected as a winner. She was recognized during a special ceremony at the Tractor Supply booth inside the Marion County Fair.

Tractor Supply recognized one Mount Gilead student, Taylor Stephen, for her exceptional community contributions through its second annual “Great Neighbor” Essay Contest at the Marion County Fair Friday, July 6. The “Great Neighbor” Essay Contest encouraged youth across the country to submit a short essay detailing how a memorable 4-H or FFA experience has influenced their development as a great neighbor in their community. Tractor Supply received hundreds of entries, and Stephen was selected as a winner. She was recognized during a special ceremony at the Tractor Supply booth inside the Marion County Fair. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/07/web1_Taylor-Stephen.jpg Tractor Supply recognized one Mount Gilead student, Taylor Stephen, for her exceptional community contributions through its second annual “Great Neighbor” Essay Contest at the Marion County Fair Friday, July 6. The “Great Neighbor” Essay Contest encouraged youth across the country to submit a short essay detailing how a memorable 4-H or FFA experience has influenced their development as a great neighbor in their community. Tractor Supply received hundreds of entries, and Stephen was selected as a winner. She was recognized during a special ceremony at the Tractor Supply booth inside the Marion County Fair. Courtesy Photo