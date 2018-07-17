Cardington board of education plans Wednesday meeting

The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education will hold a special meeting, in accordance with Ohio Revised Code 121.22 (F) and Board Policy 0164 and 0165.2, on Wednesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. in the board room at the Board of Education office, 121 Nichols St., Cardington.

The purpose of the meeting will be to approved salary schedules for administrative employees and exempt non-certified employees, approve placement of administrative and exempt non-certified employees on the approved salary schedules, and to consider/approve recommendations for employment of supplemental, pupil activity and administrative contracts.

Any individual who wishes to obtain a copy of the agenda in advance shall notify the board office in writing or by email at info@cardington.k12.oh.us.