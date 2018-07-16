Hughes to be recognized at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS — Fair season is back and Tractor Supply Company’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour is making its way to the Ohio State Fair.

From Wednesday, July 25 to Sunday, July 29, fairgoers will have the opportunity to visit the 2,000 sq. ft. experience and join Tractor Supply in recognizing Columbus-area 4-H and FFA youth who are making a difference in their communities.

The students being acknowledged are Kaitlyn Clipner of Lore City, Lane Hughes of Cardington, Reed Newell of Pickerington, Sophia Patch of Delaware and Hannah Stasiuk of North Olmsted.

Now in its fourth year, the “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour is embarking on an 11,000-mile cross-country journey to state and county fairs, making 24 stops in 14 states over six months.

In addition to family-friendly activities and opportunities to win prizes, the “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour will celebrate more than a hundred 4-H and FFA youth through the second annual “Great Neighbor” Essay Contest. This year’s competition encouraged youth to submit a short essay detailing how a memorable 4-H or FFA experience has influenced their development as a great neighbor in their community.

Local winners will be honored during a special ceremony at the Tractor Supply booth at the Ohio State Fair on Saturday, July 28 at 2 p.m.

Lane Hughes of Cardington among youth honored by Tractor Supply Company’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour. He is one of several 4-H and FFA youth recognized for making a difference in their communities. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/07/web1_Lane-Hughes.jpeg Lane Hughes of Cardington among youth honored by Tractor Supply Company’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour. He is one of several 4-H and FFA youth recognized for making a difference in their communities. Courtesy Photo