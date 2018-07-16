GILEAD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL HONOR, MERIT ROLLS

The following Gilead Christian School students earned Honor Roll and Merit Roll for the entire 2017-18 school year:
Honor Roll (All A’s)
2nd-George Cook, Patrick Harvel
3rd-Ashtyn Gall, Lillian Morrison
4th-Brooke Bower, Levi Harvey, Dominic Weber
5th-Lizzie Thompson
6th-Sophia Harvey
10th-Gavin Mattix
11th-Simon Sites
Merit Roll (All A’s & B’s)
2nd-Landen Bower, Bella Hendershot, Mason Hupfer, Garrett Jones, Erik Nolting, Elijah Weber
3rd-Gage Beacom, Elisha Harvel, Evan Thompson, Zachary Underwood
4th-Santi Camacho, Abby Millinger, Alexis Russell
5th-Mason McFarland, Haleigh Roles, Katie Thompson
6th-Landon Mattix, Rylen Prothman, Joshua Sites
7th-LeighAnn Bower, Cassidy Gamble, Guinevere Jackson
8th-Ella Beacom, Claudia Gamble, Audrey Rich
10th-Nicholas Bowron, Trinity Fleak, Naomi Shipman, Leah Sites
11th-Kristen Mosher, Tucker Thompson
12th-Emily Rich