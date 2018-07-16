GILEAD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL HONOR, MERIT ROLLS

The following Gilead Christian School students earned Honor Roll and Merit Roll for the entire 2017-18 school year:

Honor Roll (All A’s)

2nd-George Cook, Patrick Harvel

3rd-Ashtyn Gall, Lillian Morrison

4th-Brooke Bower, Levi Harvey, Dominic Weber

5th-Lizzie Thompson

6th-Sophia Harvey

10th-Gavin Mattix

11th-Simon Sites

Merit Roll (All A’s & B’s)

2nd-Landen Bower, Bella Hendershot, Mason Hupfer, Garrett Jones, Erik Nolting, Elijah Weber

3rd-Gage Beacom, Elisha Harvel, Evan Thompson, Zachary Underwood

4th-Santi Camacho, Abby Millinger, Alexis Russell

5th-Mason McFarland, Haleigh Roles, Katie Thompson

6th-Landon Mattix, Rylen Prothman, Joshua Sites

7th-LeighAnn Bower, Cassidy Gamble, Guinevere Jackson

8th-Ella Beacom, Claudia Gamble, Audrey Rich

10th-Nicholas Bowron, Trinity Fleak, Naomi Shipman, Leah Sites

11th-Kristen Mosher, Tucker Thompson

12th-Emily Rich