Chefs battle at Perry Cook

JOHNSVILLE — The Cooking Caravan stopped by Perry Cook Memorial Library on June 27 for a culinary competition.

The Columbus-based Cooking Caravan is a performance group with a variety of programs, including food competitions and cooking demonstrations.

The Caravan chefs were each assisted by a sous chef chosen from the audience. The competing teams did not reveal what they were creating until the dishes were complete and samples distributed to the judges. In this case, the judges were the kids in the audience.

Chef Chuck Johnson’s team, “Team Master”, made a watermelon and apple salad complemented by plum juice and sage. Chef John Croke’s team, “Team Red,” made fruit sushi.

Their ingredients included watermelon, carrots, peas, smoked salt, and tarragon. The chef battle ended with 40 kids excited to eat and judge fresh fruit creations.

The goals of the performance are simply to eat, to educate, and to entertain. Kids can learn to incorporate healthy, fresh fruits and vegetables in their diets, and not rely on processed foods, in a manner that is fun.

Picking one new spice or herb to flavor favorite foods puts a new spin on old recipes while allowing kids to stick to foods that they know.

Chef Chuck Johnson’s team, “Team Master,” made a watermelon and apple salad complemented by plum juice and sage. Chef John Croke’s team, “Team Red,” made fruit sushi. Shown are Johnson, John Croke and Marshall Hand. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/07/web1_DSCN0362.jpg Chef Chuck Johnson’s team, “Team Master,” made a watermelon and apple salad complemented by plum juice and sage. Chef John Croke’s team, “Team Red,” made fruit sushi. Shown are Johnson, John Croke and Marshall Hand. Courtesy Photos Chef Chuck Johnson’s team, “Team Master,” made a watermelon and apple salad complemented by plum juice and sage. Chef John Croke’s team, “Team Red,” made fruit sushi. Shown are Johnson, John Croke and Marshall Hand. Abby Leonhard and Chef Chuck Johnson. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/07/web1_DSCN0390.jpg Chef Chuck Johnson’s team, “Team Master,” made a watermelon and apple salad complemented by plum juice and sage. Chef John Croke’s team, “Team Red,” made fruit sushi. Shown are Johnson, John Croke and Marshall Hand. Abby Leonhard and Chef Chuck Johnson. Courtesy Photos