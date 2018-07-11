School supply giveaway planned for Aug. 5

The Cardington First United Methodist Church, at 300 S. Marion St., will host the 11th annual School Supply Giveaway for Morrow County school students (grades kindergarten-12) on Sunday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Basic classroom supplies and new (or very gently used) book bags will also be offered.

Individuals or organizations who would like to support this community service event are asked to contact the church office at 419-864-0015, weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is invited to help by collecting basic school supplies, new or very-gently-used school bags.

Monetary donations also are welcome.

Collected items should be dropped off at the church during office hours prior to Wednesday, Aug. 1.