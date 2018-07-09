Posted on by

Independence Day celebration

Jeremy Smith roared down the track to a full pull in his first run of the evening in Hystrung at the Morrow County Fairgrounds in Mount Gilead on July 3.

Don Tudor | The Sentinel

Games were part of the Morrow County Independence Day Celebration at the county fairgrounds in Mount Gilead, July 3.


Don Tudor | The Sentinel

Musical entertainment was on tap.


Don Tudor | The Sentinel

Square dancing is always popular at the Independence Day celebration.


Don Tudor | The Sentinel

Crowd overlooks the festivities at the Morrow County Independence Day Celebration.


Don Tudor | The Sentinel

Truck pulls part of the evening’s fun.


Don Tudor | The Sentinel

