Mount Gilead Police calls

June 28-July 4

Trespassing

A resident in the process of moving reported someone at their old residence on East Rich Street. They were told to leave.

Citations given

A man was cited for driving under suspension in the 800 block of West Marion Road.

Injury accident

A vehicle was struck from behind at High and Main streets. At least one person required treatment.

Drunk driving

A woman was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence, expired registration and an open container violation on North Main Street.

Fight

Officer assisted MCSO deputy at Hidden Lakes regarding a reported multiple person fight. The incident was over upon their arrival.

Woman removed

A man reported a fight between his intoxicated ex-girlfriend and his ex-wife who was visiting their son at a Baker Street residence. Police took her from the property to a friend’s residence.

Hit-skip report

A man reported his truck was struck while parked at Kroger, causing damage to the right front fender. A request for store video was made.

Citation

A woman was cited for driving under suspension on East High and Bank streets.

Barking dogs

A woman on South Street reported her neighbor’s dogs were barking non-stop. Officer advised the dogs’ owner of the village ordinance on barking dogs.

Barrier hit

A woman struck a concrete barrier at Trinity Methodist Church.

Drug paraphernalia

A woman was found unconscious in her vehicle on West High Street. Two crack pipes and scales were located. She refused medical treatment and was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Citation given

A man cited for driving under suspension in the 100 block of North Main Street.

OVI charge

A man was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence (third in 10 years), driving under suspension and expired registration.

Fireworks complaint

Officer responded to a report of fireworks on Elmcrest Drive. He was unable to locate the source.

Assist other unit

Trooper requested officer and K-9 partner to perform an open-air sniff on a vehicle along Interstate 71. K-9 Nik alerted on the vehicle, but nothing was located.