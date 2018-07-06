Happy Wanderers headed to Amish country

The Happy Wanderers have added a trip to its annual itinerary.

On Saturday, July 21, they will be traveling to Berlin to enjoy a magic show in the afternoon and following a brief shopping trip, will go to the Amish Door for a plated dinner. Entertainment will be performed by Ryan and Friends. Ryan is a Christian Ventriloquist from Lancaster, Pa area.

After seeing his show while in Pennsylvania, it was the request of the travelers that they would like to see him again when he is in Ohio.

A limited number of reservations are still available for this trip.

Though October seems far away, reservations are being confirmed for the trip, Oct. 16-18, to the Louisville area. This three-day trip will include a visit to the Stephen Foster home in Bardstown, the Jack-O-Lantern spectacular featuring over 5000 carved pumpkins, Churchill Downs, (Backstretch Breakfast tour) Kentucky Derby Museum, Mega Cavern Tour, Derby Dinner Theater, Good Friends (home of retired race horses) and American Sign Museum.

The group will stay overnight in Clarksville, Indiana. For information on these or any other tours, call Linda at 419-864-7520.