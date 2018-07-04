Headwaters hosts nature photography

MOUNT GILEAD — Headwaters Outdoor Education Center announces its Sunday, July 22 event.

Joining us for their insights into the ‘what’ and ‘how-to’ of nature photography will be Rachel Blevins and Rachel Bush. Both Ms. Blevins and Bush are local women who take pride and pleasure in capturing the beauty around them via a camera.

Whether you wish to find out about staging a shot, capturing that elusive bird, editing tips or just how to begin your own journey into photography, come prepared to learn.

Session is from 2-4 p.m. at the HOEC building, Home Road, Mount Gilead.

So, bring your cameras, lenses, digital cameras, i-Pads, cell phones and questions to this hands-on presentation. Program begin promptly at 2 p.m.

The HOEC is under the auspices of the MCSWCD.

An example of Rachel Bush’s nature photography. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/07/web1_IMG_3785.jpg An example of Rachel Bush’s nature photography. Courtesy Photo