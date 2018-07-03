First Highland class celebrates 55 years

The first graduating class of Highland High School celebrated its 55th anniversary June 9 with a reunion at All Occasions in Waldo.

Prior to 1963 students graduated from Chesterville, Marengo and Sparta high schools.

Class member, Geri (Arthur) Park said there was quite a sports rivalry between the three high schools prior to their consolidation.

Sally Ann (Weyrick) Harris reported that 38 attended the event with 25 classmates attending. Of the original class of 70, she said 18 were deceased. Of the 52 remaining, almost half were able to come. Dave Denman had made reservations to come, but was in the hospital.

Mike Park served as emcee for the evening program. Letters were read from classmates who were not able to attend and Geri and Mike Park provided a slide show of pictures of classmates and their families. Each classmate introduced themselves and told a little about what had been going on in their lives.

Harris added that the classmates enjoyed a “delicious meal of roast pork, cheesy red potatoes, green beans, salad and a frosted brownie.”

The committee for the reunion included Mike and Geri Park, Earl Bennett, Karen (Deffinger) Isler and Sally Ann (Weyrick) Harris.

The class members who were present included: Howard Abraham, Gene and Bonnie (Anderson) Weaver, Mike and Geri (Arthur) Park, Joyce Baker, Earl Bennett, Jack Colvin, Karen (Deffinger) Isler, Clyde Ebert, Bill Emswiler, Mike Evans, Larry Holtrey, Pauline (Jolly) Mould, Rick and Barbara (Lewis) Moore, David Packer, Raymond Sheets, Judy (Slack) Weaver, Werden Smith, Juston Waite, Beverly (Weaver) Wilson, Sally Anne (Weyrick) Harris, Ginger (Young) Harding and Mike Young.

1963 Class reunion of the first Highland class after consolidation. Seated, from left, are Judy (Slack) Weaver, Geri (Arthur) Park, Gene Weaver. Second row L to R: Clyde Ebert, Mike Young, Ginger (Young) Harding, Beverly (Weaver) Wilson, Barbara (Lewis) Moore, Sally Ann (Weyrick) Harris, Bonnie (Anderson) Weaver, Karen (Deffinger) Isler, Pauline (Jolly) Mould, Mike Park, William Emswiler. Back row L to R: Jack Colvin, Raymond Sheets, Rick Moore, Mike Evans, Earl Bennett, Larry Holtrey, Dave Packer, Joyce Baker, Werden Smith, Juston Waite, Howard Abraham. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/07/web1_MVIMG_20180626_191439-2-1.jpg 1963 Class reunion of the first Highland class after consolidation. Seated, from left, are Judy (Slack) Weaver, Geri (Arthur) Park, Gene Weaver. Second row L to R: Clyde Ebert, Mike Young, Ginger (Young) Harding, Beverly (Weaver) Wilson, Barbara (Lewis) Moore, Sally Ann (Weyrick) Harris, Bonnie (Anderson) Weaver, Karen (Deffinger) Isler, Pauline (Jolly) Mould, Mike Park, William Emswiler. Back row L to R: Jack Colvin, Raymond Sheets, Rick Moore, Mike Evans, Earl Bennett, Larry Holtrey, Dave Packer, Joyce Baker, Werden Smith, Juston Waite, Howard Abraham. Courtesy Photo