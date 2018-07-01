Summer utility crisis program under way

MARION — Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission (OHCAC) is announcing the 2018 Summer Crisis Program which runs July 1-Aug. 31.

Benefits may include: Up to $300 on regulated utilities and up to $500 on unregulated utilities toward a current electric bill, total amount due, first PIPP Plus enrollment, utility account deposit, transfer of service or disconnect fees and a possible air conditioning unit or fan.

A disconnect notice is not required to participate in the 2018 Summer Crisis Program. However, to be eligible for assistance, all households MUST meet the required income guidelines and the following criteria:

• If you are under the age of 60 years old and a non-PIPP Plus customer and need a one-time payment toward your current electric bill, an air conditioning unit or fan; you MUST present a medical statement from a physician that states it will benefit a current household member’s medical condition. However, if you have received an air conditioner or fan in 2015, 2016 or 2017 through HEAP, you are not eligible to receive another unit or fan.

• If you are 60 years of age and older and a non- PIPP Plus customer and need a one-time payment toward your current electric bill, a doctor’s notice stating that a medical need exists for electric utility assistance is NOT required.

Additionally, if you need an air conditioning unit or fan, a medical notice is NOT required. However, if you have received an air conditioning unit or fan in 2015, 2016 or 2017 through HEAP, you are not eligible to receive another unit or fan.

• From the Ohio Development Services Agency: Customers who are currently enrolled on PIPP Plus will not be eligible for a monetary payment towards their electric bill this year. However, you may receive an air conditioning unit or fan if you have not received one in 2015, 2016 or 2017 and are medically or age eligible.

The following items must be provided at the time of application: Both main heating and electric bills, past 13 weeks of income for all household members, proof of citizenship with social security numbers for all household members, proof of disability and physicians documentation if needed.

To make an appointment to come into one of our office’s (Marion, Crawford or Morrow counties), call the automated appointment line at 1-866-861-6421.