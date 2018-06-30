Sames & Cook reopens

MOUNT GILEAD — Susan Grundy was one of many in the county who were happy to see Sames & Cook reopen last month.

“There’s no place quite like it around here where you can go for a meeting and enjoy lunch and a cup of coffee,” said Grundy. “I’m glad to see it open again.”

She was there for a meeting with several friends.

Cecelia Heinz had just ordered lunch with her friends from Columbus and said, “It’s a great place for lunch. We love to come here.”

Karen McClelland said her family owns and is managing the Sames & Cook café/restaurant that first opened in 2005.

She said their goal is to have a friendly and welcoming atmosphere, along with the favorites on their menu. There is a full breakfast selection that includes breakfast sandwiches, omelets, waffles and, of course, coffee.

“Cory is our coffee roaster again. We’ve had many requests for him to do the roasting.” McClelland said.

Breakfast is served all day and lunch includes paninis, quiche, lunch wraps, soups and salads. Their popular oatmeal cake is served for dessert as well as a selection of muffins, cookies, pie and ice cream.

McClelland said she believes her baked goods are especially tasty because she buys her flour, sugar, vanilla and other ingredients at Gardens and Gifts across the street.

There is a variety of coffee, specialty coffee drinks, hot chocolate, chai latte, teas, smoothies, shakes, sodas and root beer floats.

They will also be booking meetings and parties for showers and other occasions.

Sames & Cook originally opened in 1880 as Sames & Strubble. The name changed to Sames & Cook in the early 1900s.

The interior of Sames & Cook is much the same as it was originally. McClelland said the bar and mirrored area behind it were made by Ron Nixon, Doc Nixon’s son.

McClelland and the staff invite everyone to, “Come in and sit a spell.”

Karen McClelland of Sames & Cook welcomes Cecelia Heinz and Charlotte Clark.

Downtown shop offers coffee and more