Unit 97 holds final meeting of year

CARDINGTON — Donna Kill, Cardington-Lincoln school teacher, was guest when members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 97 met June 19, its last meeting of the year.

Kill reviewed the annual trip to Washington, D.C. taken by 69 Cardington-Lincoln eighth grade students. She and Troy King are co-advisers of the annual trip. Kill said Elizabeth Hardwick, Shaylynn Morris-Montgomery, Brooklynn Clapham, Dana Bertke and Caitlynn Berthold placed wreaths at the Vietnam and World War II Memorials.

One of these wreaths was made by Auxiliary Unit 97 member Shirley Dendinger. Linda Gordon, Poppy Chairman, reported donations to that program totaled $488.14.

A thank you note was received from Morrow County Recycling for the unit’s donation of $50 toward the 2018 Morrow County Trash Bash.

Also read was a thank you note from Vicki Kerman on behalf of the Cardington-Lincoln Elementary students for the donation of scissors to the Cardington-Lincoln Education Foundation.

Shirley Robinson said she had presented a unit scholarship to Angie Curren, who will graduate this fall and attend Ohio State University. Sara Waters had received her scholarship and will be attending the University of Findlay studying veterinary science with plans to return to Morrow County and work with large animals.

It was noted that Eleanor Smith, a long time Unit 97 member, had passed away.