Local athletes compete in 49th state Special Olympics

Friday June 22 was the beginning of a full weekend for the local Morrow County Special Olympics team. Five athletes brought back nine medals from the State Games, held on the campus of OSU.

The weekend of events started with a colorful Opening Ceremonies at the Jesse Owens Track and Field Stadium. More than 2,700 athletes competed in 11 sports.

The locals took part in track and field, and for the first time power lifting. Beau Seaburn brought back two gold medals in the 50 meter dash and the mini javelin, Olivia Sulser took gold in the 100 meter dash and silver in the 200 meter run.

Red Curry received gold in his 50 meter and bronze for his shot put effort. Red competed in the top shot put division in the state. Greg Stewart took bronze in the 100 meter walk and 5th in the mini javelin.

Josh Stuber, Morrow County’s first Special Olympics power lifter, got gold in his bench press, fourth in dead lift and bronze in overall.

The Special Olympics Ohio program is reaching more the 27,000 athletes with developmental disabilities. Morrow County has over 50 individuals that compete in bocce, track and field, power lifting, softball, basketball, volleyball, bowling, golf and some years, soccer.

Those interested in learning more or have questions about Special Olympics can call Don Barchus at the Morrow County Board of Development Disabilities at 419-947-7045.

Olivia Sulser, Gregory Stewart, Red Curry, Beau Seaburn and Josh Stuber competed in the state Special Olympics in Columbus. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_IMG_0144.jpg Olivia Sulser, Gregory Stewart, Red Curry, Beau Seaburn and Josh Stuber competed in the state Special Olympics in Columbus. Courtesy Photo