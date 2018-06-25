MOUNT GILEAD — Country Guys and Gals 4-H Club held its May meeting with all our monthly reports and pledges.

Demonstrations were given by Wyatt Irwin on parts of a gun; Shalynn Irwin on how to make a smoothie and Megan Beck on controlling cat fleas.

On May 25 we met at Glendale Cemetery to place flags on veterans’ graves.

Our next community service project is helping at Relay For Life on July 27.

We also held a meeting June 24 where demonstrations were given by Chase Elswick on bantom chickens; Hunter and Page Elswick on great Pyrenees dog care and grooming; Lia Alexander on English giant rabbits and Ethan Hinton on fossils.

A special thank you to Farmers Co-op for helping with the cost of project books.

We will see a lot of you during the Morrow County Fair as our club is working several booths — dairy, pork, and cattle and the dunk tank.

Please come out and support our car wash and bake sale July 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at AutoZone.

On May 25 the club met at Glendale Cemetery and placed flags on veterans’ graves. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_guys-n-gals-4h.jpg On May 25 the club met at Glendale Cemetery and placed flags on veterans’ graves. Courtesy Photo