COMMUNITY CALENDAR

June 27-30

USA Days Festival in Centerburg, held at the Memorial Park. Both admission and parking are free. The midway opens at 5 p.m. daily from Wednesday through Friday and at noon on Saturday. Adult and kiddie rides, midway, games and foods. Big O Amusements from Cardington is the amusements provider. Food and craft vendors. Fireworks, 10 p.m. Saturday.

June 28

Selover Library Book Club for Adults will be discussing The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil Gaiman. You can pick up a copy of the book at the circulation desk.

​Live Healthy, Live Well Series from OSU Extension Morrow County. Sun Safety. DermaScan screening to first 10 who register. Mount Gilead Public Library, 41 E. High St. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. Free, but call 419-947-1070 to register.

June 29​

Morrow County Sheriff’s Dept. Celebrity Waiter Event. Deputies will be servingdinner and all proceeds will benefit The United Way of Morrow County. Held at the Rusty Horseshoe, 11 N. Main Street, Mount Gilead. Serving from 5-8 p.m.

June 29-30

Mount Gilead Village Wide Yard Sales. No permit needed within the village. Mount Gilead Merchants Association has filed the permit for the entire weekend. Participating downtown Mount Gilead merchants will have sidewalk sales Friday and Saturday.

June 30

Blooming Grove United Methodist Church, ice cream social, 4-6:30 p.m. Carry-out available; chicken and noodles, sandwiches, desserts, salads, ice cream; 9665 Count Road 20.

Nature Walk at Mount Gilead State Park, lead by Park Naturalist Christine Norcross. Meet behind the Camp Store and wear closed-toe shoes. Starts at 3:30 p.m.

July 1

Plant and tree ID hike, Mount Gilead State Park. Tour showcasing the trees and plants of the park. Meet behind the Camp Store and wear closed-toe shoes and bring water to drink. Starts at 3:30 p.m.

July 2

Marengo Seniors breakfast meeting at the Farmstead Restaurant, 9 a.m. Call 419-253-0727 with questions.

July 3

Morrow County Independence Day celebration, fairgrounds, 2 p.m. until after dark. Laser tag, 2-8 p.m.; games, frog jumping contest, 6:15 p.m.; square dancing, 7-10 p.m. in Youth Building; truck and tractor pulls, 7:30 p.m.; fireworks after the pulls have finished. Admission $5 per person; ages 5 and under are free; $10 per person at pit gate (all ages must pay). $10 per car load after 9:30 p.m., Gate C only. Senior Fair gun raffle; tickets $10 each. For information call 419-947-1611. Sponsored by the Morrow County Agricultural Society.

July 7

​Ice Cream Social. Williamsport United Methodist Church. 6130 U.S. 42,Mount Gilead. Free will donation. 4:30-7 p.m.

Saturday in the Cardington American Legion Community Park, Music by Halfway Home will begin at 6:30 p.m.

July 7-8

Independence Day Weekend Country Breakfast, Mount Gilead State Park. Breakfast fundraiser with proceeds going to the Park. Located at 4119 State Route 95, Mount Gilead. Free will donation. 7:30-10 a.m.

July 9, 16

The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education will meet in special sessions, both at 6 p.m. in the Board of Education meeting room. These meetings are for the purpose of evaluations.

July 10

The Harmony Township Board of Trustees have moved the regular meeting from July 3 to Tuesday, July 10.

July 11

Salem United Methodist Church will hold its annual ice cream social, 5 to 7 p.m. The traditional homemade chicken and noodles will be served along with a variety of salads, sandwiches, and desserts which includes Riverside ice cream. Carry outs will be available. The church is located at 1640 Salem Road, corner of Salem and Marion Edison roads.

July 14

Saturday in the Cardington American Legion Community Park. The movie, “Peter Rabbit,” will be shown at 9:30 p.m. preceded by bingo games played from 7 to 9 p.m.

July 20-21

Sweet Corn Festival, downtown Mount Gilead. Games, food and music.

July 21

The Morrow County Historical Society and the Genealogical Society, open house at the Cross House, 85 East Marion St, during the Morrow County Sweet Corn Festival. The Cross House will be open to tour and some of the personal belongings of the Rev. Henry Shedd will be on display; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_calendar-3.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.