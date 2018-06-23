American Red Cross recognizes donors, volunteers

MOUNT GILEAD — Meeting in the Morrow County EMS building June 18, the Blood Services area of the American Red Cross recognized Morrow County residents who donated 10 gallons or more of blood.

“Each gallon consists of approximately eight pints of blood, and eight visits to a Blood Drive. For example, donating ten gallons multiplied by eight is a donation over time of 80 pints and 80 visits,” said Mike Vance, Regional Volunteer Specialist, Ohio Region.

Recognized were Jack Pollard (17.3 gallons; Ron Swisher (11); Dan Rhode- beck (6); Susan Pollard (17.6); Ross Bigelow (12); Rene Ness (12); Lawrence Shipley (12); Don Strohl (28.48); Esther Yake (16);Susie Colegrove (9.5; Lawrence Langstaff (15.7); Don Burdsall (14); Dick Grossman (6); and Attlee Raber (11.8).

Vance also recognized the following volunteers for their years of service to the American Red Cross Leadership Council: Janet Rhodebeck and Dan Rhodebeck, each ten years; Jackie Weaver, 15 years and Dwight McFarland, 25 years.

Recognized for their years of service to Disaster Services were Dwight McFarland, 25 years; Nancy Foos, 30 years; Sally Sayers, 37 years and Lois Grossman, 38 years.

Vance thanked the 15 Morrow County blood donation location sites and said, “Their support is invaluable hosting the Bloodmobile and Blood Drives.”

Present at this meeting were Jan Boyd, representing Morrow County Hospital and Pastor and Mrs. Patrick Kelly, representing St. John’s Lutheran Church in Shauck, who were recognized on behalf of their organizations.

Introduced was Todd James, executive director North Central Ohio Chapter. Giving the welcome and prayer was Jackie Weaver, Morrow County Leadership Council.

The Morrow County Red Cross also thanked Pizza Hut and Domino’s Mount Gilead; Boondocks Restaurant, Fulton; Pirate’s Cove and Pizza Barn in Cardington for their donations to the volunteers.

These Morrow County Residents were recognized during the recent American Red Cross get together for their donation of 10 gallons or more of blood. Shown, from left, are Jack Pollard, Ron Swisher, Dan Rhodebeck, Susan Pollard, Ross Bigelow, Rene Ness, Lawrence Shipley, Don Strohl, Esther Yake, Susie Colegrove, Lawrence Langstaff and Don Burdsall. Not pictured are DickGrossman and Attlee Raber. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_Red-Cross-Awards-2018-better-picture-1-.jpg These Morrow County Residents were recognized during the recent American Red Cross get together for their donation of 10 gallons or more of blood. Shown, from left, are Jack Pollard, Ron Swisher, Dan Rhodebeck, Susan Pollard, Ross Bigelow, Rene Ness, Lawrence Shipley, Don Strohl, Esther Yake, Susie Colegrove, Lawrence Langstaff and Don Burdsall. Not pictured are DickGrossman and Attlee Raber. Courtesy Photos | Brenda Harden Members of the American Red Cross (Morrow County) Blood Committee recognized during the recent Recognition Get Together. Shown are, from left, Dwight McFarland, Sally Sayers, Doris Hildebrand, Lois Grossman and Wendi Bigelow. Absent from photo: Bob Phafler, Kelly O’Quinn, Ruth Logan and Rita Barton, chairman. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_Blood-Committe-2018.jpg Members of the American Red Cross (Morrow County) Blood Committee recognized during the recent Recognition Get Together. Shown are, from left, Dwight McFarland, Sally Sayers, Doris Hildebrand, Lois Grossman and Wendi Bigelow. Absent from photo: Bob Phafler, Kelly O’Quinn, Ruth Logan and Rita Barton, chairman. Courtesy Photos | Brenda Harden