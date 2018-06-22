Buckeye Brigade 4-H Club helps Humane Society

MOUNT GILEAD — On June 8, the Buckeye Brigade 4-H Club donated pet care supplies and $500 in funds to the Humane Society of Morrow County.

The 4-Hers also had a chance to host the first public appearance of Hope, a rescued dog recovering from neglect and starvation. The young dog was injured and severely emaciated on her discovery by the Humane Society, but with constant, loving aid and treatment, she seems to be healing well.

She could serve as the cover story for the Humane Society’s efforts.

The money will be used to pay her hospital bills, while the supplies will replenish the provisions continually required to save and care for abandoned or abused animals.

The Humane Society representative who accompanied Hope told the dog’s story and spoke about the agency’s animal-fostering system, and its program to reduce the overpopulation problem of cats by spaying and neutering.