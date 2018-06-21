Cardington studies school resource officer

CARDINGTON — A Memorandum of Understanding with the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education for the Cardington-Lincoln Local School District for a School Resource Officer was approved when Cardington Village Council met June 18.

This ordinance is a result of the Ohio General Assembly’s passage of legislation regarding school resource officers in Ohio. It is awaiting the governor’s signature.

Cardington Village will provide a school resource officer for the school district who will help with security issues. This will be a police officer, working the three buildings in the district during school hours. The contract will begin Aug. 1 and end July 31 of the following year.

The officer will offer no discipline but will “work to be a friend of the students.” The village will be responsible for the officer’s training and the village will bill the school for the officer’s salary.

This memorandum will be considered by the C-L Board of Education at its June 25 meeting.

In other matters:

• Through a resolution, council confirmed their authorization to apply for the Ohio Nature works grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Debra Fry, local coordinator, was authorized and directed to execute and file an application with ODNR to provide all information and documentation required to become eligible for possible funding assistance for public recreation purposes.

This assistance will be part of the NatureWorks Grant program.

• Council accepted and confirmed the mayor’s recommendation of Zachary Meyers to the position of volunteer fireman for the village, effective June 18, 2018. Fire Chief Gary Goodman complimented Meyers for his dedication and said he had begun his training during the last six months of his senior year in high school.

• Police Chief James Wallace said calls taken thus far this year are significantly lower than the same time last year.

• Approved was a resolution certifying for inclusion on the tax duplicate the amounts owed for delinquent water and sewer charges. These charges totaled $2,852.09.

• Fiscal Officer Deb Fry reviewed the village finances noting in the summary of revenue for May 1-May 31 were slightly lower compared to May, 2017 basically due to the lower income tax collections. Bills totaling $86,876.27 were approved for the month of June.

Fry reviewed the upgrade to the village’s internet services and approved three ordinances related to finances (a general fund transfer; a street fund transfer and an ordinance amending the permanent appropriation budget for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2018.) She noted the latter was necessary due to the large taxpayer refund agreement with RITA.

The resource budget will be a public hearing during the July 2 council meeting.