Volunteers remove 5.69 tons of litter from roads

MOUNT GILEAD — Litter poses huge threats on many different levels. Its negative impacts can be observed on wildlife, neighborhoods, the environment, waterways and roadways, just to name a few.

If this is not bad enough, humans compound the problem as they tend to litter in areas that already have trash and litter found in and around them. Keep Morrow County Beautiful/Morrow County Recycling hosted its 39th Annual Trash Bash event on April 28, 2018 in honor of Earth Day.

The Trash Bash event attracted 26 groups of 4-H members and one watch block group that generated 605 volunteers who gathered 5.69 tons of litter and 300 bags of recyclables from 257.5 miles of county and township roads.

Collectively, 2,117.5 hours of service time was donated.

Thanks to the Ohio EPA for awarding Morrow County with a Litter Grant and a huge thank you to the Bronze Sponsors: Century 21 Gold Standard, Mount Gilead Lions Club, Sacred Hearts Council 1467, and Rob and Sharon Hickson Family.

Keep Morrow County Beautiful mission and purpose is to encourage education of the public, induvial responsibility, develop public-private partnership and volunteer engagement to improve the beauty of Morrow County.

The group consisting of 15 members and an executive director formed in October of 2016. Keep Morrow County Beautiful is an affiliate member of Keep America Beautiful, an organization that seeks to End Littering, Improve Recycling and Beautify America’s Communities since 1953.

The group recently completed week of caring projects with the Cardington-Lincoln Library, Morrow County Master Gardener’s and the Village of Edison.

They are looking forward to working with the Morrow County Park District in July to complete a project at Sautter Park and hosting another community clean-up event (Team-Up-4-Clean-Up) that will focus on public spaces and park systems throughout the county, Sept. 28-29 and Oct. 4-5.

Example of material littered along the roadways in Morrow County that was picked up during the 2018 Trash Bash. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_Trash.jpeg Example of material littered along the roadways in Morrow County that was picked up during the 2018 Trash Bash. Courtesy Photos Harmony Township Watch Block Group participating in the 2018 Trash Bash. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_Watch-Block-Group_-Harmony-Township_2018.jpg Harmony Township Watch Block Group participating in the 2018 Trash Bash. Courtesy Photos