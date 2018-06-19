State park continues upgrades

MOUNT GILEAD — Laura White told Morrow County Chamber of Commerce members that renovations at Mount Gilead State Park are progressing.

“Right now we have people visiting here from out of state — Texas, Virginia and Tennessee — as well as local people,” White said during the chamber’s June 19 luncheon held at the park shelter.

White, one of the park managers, talked about improvements being done at the 181-acre facility.

Gamefish, including catfish, bass, sunfish and blue gill, were stocked in May.

“A kayak launch will be put it at the upper spillway,” she said.

A pedestrian bridge also is being installed there. The dam is projected to be complete this fall, White said.

Road surfacing within the park also is being done; additional parking near the shelter is in the plans.

The first lake at the park was built in 1919 on the upper level of Sam’s Creek. A larger lake was created below in 1930.

“There’s a lot going on putting Mount Gilead on the map, and we want to thank the community,” she said.

The $7.9 million project began in August 2016.

A scenic view of Mount Gilead State Park earlier this month. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_34447496_10215970689450773_1970802085150588928_n.jpg A scenic view of Mount Gilead State Park earlier this month. Courtesy Photo | Donna Carver