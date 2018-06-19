Morrow County joins OhioCheckbook.com

MOUNT GILEAD — Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel announced June 19 the launch of Morrow County’s online checkbook on OhioCheckbook.com.

In December 2014, Treasurer Mandel launched OhioCheckbook.com, which sets a new national standard for government transparency and for the first time in Ohio history puts all state spending information on the internet. OhioCheckbook.com recently earned Ohio the number one government transparency ranking in the country for the third year in a row.

Morrow County is the 38th county in Ohio to post their spending on OhioCheckbook.com. Morrow County’s online checkbook includes over 68,000 individual transactions that represent more than $80 million of total spending over Fiscal Year 2017.

“I believe the people of Morrow County have a right to know how their tax money is being spent, and I applaud local leaders here for partnering with my office to post the finances on OhioCheckbook.com,” Mandel said. “By posting local government spending online, we are empowering taxpayers across Ohio to hold public officials accountable.”

“Morrow County is committed to open and transparent communication with our citizens,” said Morrow County Auditor Patricia Davies. “By joining OhioCheckbook.com, we are providing our residents with online access to county expenditure information. We are proud to make this resource available for our community.”

On April 7, 2015, Mandel sent a letter to 18,062 local government and school officials representing 3,962 local governments throughout the state calling on them to place their checkbook level data on OhioCheckbook.com and extending an invitation to partner with his office at no cost to local governments.

These local governments include cities, counties, townships, schools, library districts and other special districts.