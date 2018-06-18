Cardington-Lincoln High Class of ’68 honored

The Cardington-Lincoln High School Class of 1968 was honored on the 50th anniversary of their graduation when they were introduced individually during the recent Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni party. This class was the first to graduate from the current building on Chesterville Avenue following its construction in 1968. The class graduated with 62 members, sixteen are deceased. Those attending the alumni party are pictured: Back row, from left: Jeff McCutchen, Jim Dutt, Ronnie Thompson, Randy Burns,Gary Ebert, Scott Breckner, Lawrence Dennis and Larry Smith. Seated: Joyce Hunt Corbin, Dianne Davis Carwell, Janice Fryman Burch, Linda McAlister, Jeanne Maxwell Vaughan, Bonnie Levering Carsner, Sandy Redman Wigton and Jean Showalter Smith.

The Cardington-Lincoln High School Class of 1968 was honored on the 50th anniversary of their graduation when they were introduced individually during the recent Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni party. This class was the first to graduate from the current building on Chesterville Avenue following its construction in 1968. The class graduated with 62 members, sixteen are deceased. Those attending the alumni party are pictured: Back row, from left: Jeff McCutchen, Jim Dutt, Ronnie Thompson, Randy Burns,Gary Ebert, Scott Breckner, Lawrence Dennis and Larry Smith. Seated: Joyce Hunt Corbin, Dianne Davis Carwell, Janice Fryman Burch, Linda McAlister, Jeanne Maxwell Vaughan, Bonnie Levering Carsner, Sandy Redman Wigton and Jean Showalter Smith. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_Class-of-1968-2018.jpg The Cardington-Lincoln High School Class of 1968 was honored on the 50th anniversary of their graduation when they were introduced individually during the recent Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni party. This class was the first to graduate from the current building on Chesterville Avenue following its construction in 1968. The class graduated with 62 members, sixteen are deceased. Those attending the alumni party are pictured: Back row, from left: Jeff McCutchen, Jim Dutt, Ronnie Thompson, Randy Burns,Gary Ebert, Scott Breckner, Lawrence Dennis and Larry Smith. Seated: Joyce Hunt Corbin, Dianne Davis Carwell, Janice Fryman Burch, Linda McAlister, Jeanne Maxwell Vaughan, Bonnie Levering Carsner, Sandy Redman Wigton and Jean Showalter Smith. Courtesy Photo | Valerie Mories