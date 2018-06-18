Highland hosts first Color Splash FUNDrun

SPARTA — Highland High School students will host the inaugural community wide Color Splash FUNDrun by Get Active Fundraising on Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. to raise money for their school.

It is being hosted by the Highland Music Boosters at Highland High School.

The Color Splash FUNDrun by Get Active Fundraising is an un-timed 5K fun run for all ages and fitness abilities. Along the route, participants pass through vibrant color zones, making it a “colorful experience.”

Additionally, each pre-registered participant is provided with a single powder color packet that will be thrown in the air at the final color celebration at the finish line.

“Rather than sell goods, we want to engage the entire student body in a fitness initiative that aims to encourage a life-long healthy way of living,” said Amy Trusler.

Participants who register by Aug. 3 will receive a T-shirt, race bib, and individual color packet. You can sign up for the run by visiting secure.getactivefundraising.com and searching for your event or by completing a paper registration form.

Business sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Contact the event organizers for more information: Amy Trusler, atrusler@americanfreight.us or call Amy Decker at 740-815-5952.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_Highland-fighting-scots.jpg