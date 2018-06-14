Cultural experience at Perry Cook Memorial Library

JOHNSVILLE — The Summer Reading Club theme at Perry Cook Memorial Library this year is “Reading Takes You Everywhere.”

This week’s entertainer, Sogbety Diomande, took us to West Africa for a high-energy drumming and dancing performance.

Sogbety is a native of the Ivory Coast and introduced the audience to costumes, hats, and instruments reminiscent of his homeland. The djembe, the balafon, the krin, and the talking drum were among the instruments he played and/or showcased for the audience.

Kids and adults alike enjoyed this interactive program, clapping to the drum rhythms, learning traditional dance steps, as well as taking turns on the drums.

Sogbety is engaging and entertaining and able to educate the audience about West African culture through fun musical activities.

The library invites the public on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for its weekly Summer Reading Club programs.