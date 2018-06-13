Northmor receives Ohio School Breakfast Challenge Award

Northmor Local School District received the Ohio School Breakfast Challenge 2018-Champion of School Breakfast Award.

Ten 2018-School Breakfast Champion Award Winners and their local school administration were celebrated at the OSBC Spring Stakeholder Meeting, comprised of OSBC Partners, State School Education Associations and Education and Health Supporters.

Paolo DeMaria, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ohio Department of Education, presented opening remarks to celebrate the “Champion Award Winners, School Breakfast Program Best Practices.”

Award Winners received an engraved “Breakfast Bowl” for recognition of their collaborative and innovative school breakfast best practice.

Schools receiving the Champion of School Breakfast Award demonstrated collaboration between school administration, teachers, child nutrition and other building support personnel to enhance or expand access and student participation in breakfast at their school.

Collaboration is a best practice and each Champion school demonstrated the positive impact that breakfast has on their student’s academic day and behavior.

Northmor exceeded expectations:

• School nurse visits related to hunger decreased.

• Students are better prepared to learn.

“Our cafeteria staff are eager and ready to serve our students each day to make sure they have a healthy start to their school day. Our students have been our greatest champions of this breakfast program by sharing their positive experience with other students.” Nikki Morrison, Cafeteria Manager

The Ohio School Breakfast Challenge (OSBC) mission is to encourage all students to participate in school breakfast so they start their day ready to learn.

Shown, from left, are Paolo DeMaria, Ohio State Superintendent of Public Instruction; Karen Pfleiderer, Northmor Elementary secretary; Tammi Cowell, Treasurer/CFO; Nikki Morrison, cafeteria manager; and Vicky Brubaker, cook. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_Northmor-2520Local2_preview.jpeg Shown, from left, are Paolo DeMaria, Ohio State Superintendent of Public Instruction; Karen Pfleiderer, Northmor Elementary secretary; Tammi Cowell, Treasurer/CFO; Nikki Morrison, cafeteria manager; and Vicky Brubaker, cook. Courtesy Photo