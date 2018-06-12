Northmor FFA recognizes members at banquet

The Northmor FFA recently held its annual parent-member banquet. The banquet is held to recognize members accomplishments and thank those who have helped the chapter over the year.

Every year different individuals from the community are honored at the banquet for their efforts to benefit the Northmor FFA by receiving the Honorary Chapter Farmer award.

This award provides honorary membership to the Northmor FFA chapter. This year Benjamin Bethea, Northmor High School principal, received this honor.

In the FFA , there are four different degrees a member can receive. The highest degree that can be rewarded at the chapter level is the chapter degree. This year the chapter degree was awarded to Leslie Brubaker, Cassady Healea, Cherdian Jones, Josh Langoher, Macy Miracle, Brandon Planey, Wyatt Reeder, Nathaniel Ruhl, Ethan Trainer, Mackenzie Zeger, and Michalea Zeger.

The Northmor FFA fruit sale is the biggest fundraiser the Northmor FFA puts on. We recognized the top two salesman out of all the members of the FFA. In first place was Zane Parrott; and in second was Chelsea Roberts.

Many members were then recognized for their accomplishments for completing in various judging contests. The soil judging team consisted of Aly Blunk, Chris Bood, Becca Duckworth, Noah Trainer, and Samantha Grogg were recognized for winning the District Two contest and getting 1st at state.

Next, the livestock team, consisted of Noah Trainer, Becca Duckworth, Samantha Grogg, Cassady Healea, Ethan Trainer, Tyler Brown, Leslie Brubaker, Madison Christo, Chelsea Roberts, and Zoe Parrott got second place at districts and got 19th place at state. Zoe Parrott represented Northmor at the Public Speaking contest. Zoe Parrott, Cassady Healea, Zane Parrott, and Becca Duckworth also represented Northmor at the Job Interview contest.

The class scholarship winners were also announced. They included: Natalie Bloom, Wyatt Reeder, Elijah Davis, Aly Blunk, Chris Bood, Lexie Stoney, Aaron Berg and Becca Duckworth.

Proficiency awards are designed to give recognition to the FFA members who have excelled in their projects. Winners included: In the landscape management was Issac Schnuerer. Brandon Planey with small animal production. Macy Miracle with beef production. Cassady Healea with swine production.

Wyatt Reeder with poultry production. Zane Parrott with sheep production. Vegetable production was Mostyn Evans. The equine placement winner was Lexie Stoney. In the area of forage production was Zane Parrott. Kaleb Briggs won the area of dairy production. In the area of goat production was Becca Duckworth. Noah Trainer won the area of Ag sales placement.

In the area of diversified crop production was Zane Parrott. In the area of Diversified Agriculture was Zane Parrott. Finally, in the area of diversified livestock, the winner was Becca Duckworth.

Northmor FFA advisor Ken Parrott presented several special awards. He announced that Dylan Timmons, Noah Trainer, and Zane Parrott would be receiving their state degrees at the state convention and Maggie Logan and Zach Parrott would be receiving the American degree at the national convention in the fall.

He recognized Zach Parrott for being the state winner in sheep proficiency last year and also announced that Zane Parrott was a top four state finalist in sheep proficiency this year. Sara Drumm was recognized as being apart of the State FFA band at the state convention.

Noah Trainer was awarded the Ag Credit 110 percent award. Becca Duckworth was awarded the Senior Leadership Award. Zoe Parrott won the Star Greenhand Award and Zane Parrott was awarded the Star Chapter Farmer Award.

After a slide show to review the fun times that happened this past year, the new officers were installed to conclude the banquet. They are: president, Aly Blunk; vice president, Chris Bood; secretary, Leslie Brubaker; treasurer, Zane Parrott; reporter, Zoe Parrott; sentinel, Wyatt Reeder; and student advisor, Ethan Trainer.

