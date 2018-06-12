Step back in time with Main Street Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON — Friday, July 6 will be a “Blast from the Past” with Main Street Mount Vernon.

The Unusual Suspects will take the main stage, sponsored by Ariel Corporation,

and Goslee Reed & Keen will perform on the South Stage at Buchwald Plaza, sponsored by Flapper’s Bar & Grille, Griffin Insurance, Herald’s Appliances and Electronics, and Ver-Mac Industries.

“We had a fabulous turn out for June’s First Friday event,” said Heather Brayshaw, board president, Main Street Mount Vernon and Associate Vice President, Human Resources and Marketing at First-Knox National Bank.

“We made some changes to the layout this year. The car show continues to be a terrific draw, and we would also like to invite motorcycle enthusiasts to join us near Public Square in front of Flapper’s Bar & Grille. The beer garden was a hit and we are looking to increase the space allotted for it. We’re excited about the growing amount of kids’ activities available; we’ve got something for the whole family.”

The First Friday Classic Cruise-in will take place on Gambier Street. Drivers and motorcyclists are encouraged to park diagonally street and space is limited.

Sponsored by Griffin Insurance, Knox Community Hospital, Paragraphs Bookstore and Woodforest National Bank, Kids’ Entertainment will take place on Public Square including activities with The Mount Vernon YMCA, Sting Soccer, MTVarts, 4-H, Millennial Mount Vernon, face painting by Mount Vernon First Church of the Nazarene and more.

The new Beer Garden will feature acoustic bands and trivia by Millennial Mount Vernon from 8-9 p.m.

Traffic will be closed one block north of Public Square, around the Square and on South Main Street down to Ohio Avenue starting at 4:30 p.m. Rain location for the band is the CA&C Depot, 501 S. Main St.

For information, call Carrie Hyman, Executive Director, at 740-393-1481, or go to mainstreetmountvernon.com.