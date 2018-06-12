COMMUNITY CALENDAR

June 14-15

Edison United Methodist, annual rummage and bake sale, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., with lunch served 11-1, and Friday, June 15, 9 a.m.-noon; 333 Boundary St., Edison, and is handicap assessable. Call Donna Osborn at 419-947-6356.

June 17

The Cruze-In Auto Show at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be no trophies awarded this year. Admission is free to spectators both walking and in cars and there is no charge for showing cars. Sponsor of the show is Rod ’N Tiques.

June 18

Mount Gilead Village Council, 7 p.m., council chambers.

Cardington Village Council, 7 p.m., council chambers.

Morrow County Tea Party meeting, speaker Jeremiah Martin, Executive Director for First Freedom Ohio, a grassroots action partner of Citizens for Community Values. Cardington Library, 128 E. Main St.; 7 p.m. Parking and entrance in the back.

June 20

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. Morrow County Hospital, noon to 6 p.m. to give blood and participate in the Battle of the Badges. Police officers versus firemen/EMS workers. Choose a side and give blood.

June 22

Seniors on Center, lunch and learn with Danielle Murphy from Consumer Education; 11:30 a.m. for lunch; then learn how identity theft happens and how to keep it from happening to you. Lunch is a $3 suggested donation if you are 60 and over or $5 for under 60. Call by June 20 to reserve your spot.

June 23

Morrow County Tea Party breakfast, 9:30 a.m., Edison Depot Café. This is a casual gathering for anyone interested in getting to know others in the community and share ideas.

Marion Popcorn Festival all-pageant informational meeting, bluefusion Fun Center, 1340 Mount Vernon Avenue, Marion, 2-4 p.m. For details, call Lynn Jamison at 614-205-9349 or lynn.jamison@experis.com.

June 23-24

Morrow County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) will be participating in Field Day at the Headwaters Education Center – 5904 Home Rd, Mt Gilead, OH beginning on Saturday at 10 a.m. -through Sunday at noon. Anyone interested in participating and learning about Amateur (Ham) radio, is welcome.

June 25

The regular meeting of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education scheduled for June 11, has been moved to Monday, June 25 at 6 p.m. in the Board of Education meeting room.

Seniors on Center is taking a trip to see the Columbus Clippers for Dime a Dog Night. Cost is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Bus will leave Kroger at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are limited so please stop in at 41 W. Center St., Mount Gilead, and reserve your spot.

June 26

First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St., will host a Fourth Saturday Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. Made-to-order omelets, hash browns and toast will be served. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. This month’s proceeds will go to the Special Olympics.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_calendar-1.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.