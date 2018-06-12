Author talks about novel to retired teachers

MOUNT GILEAD — Sharon Kincade told of her experiences in writing and self-publishing her first novel, “Cyber Star,” when the Morrow County Retired Teachers met for lunch June 4 at Trinity UM Church.

Creative writing had been a focus of Kincade’s language arts classes during her 30 years of teaching.

Following retirement from Buckeye Valley Schools, she had time to pursue her own writing goals. Inspired by old family photos, Kincade created a story based on real life memories and experiences combined with the imagined lives of deceased family members.

The novel takes a science fiction turn as historically accurate events are revealed to the main character by wishing upon the star, Regulus.

Kincade concluded her presentation by sharing excerpts from her book and presenting her audience with star-shaped cookies. Copies of “Cyber Star” can be obtained by contacting her.

In other business:

• President Bonnie Hildebrand announced that the recipient of this year’s MCRTA scholarship is Rebecca Duckworth, a recent graduate of Northmor High School who will be attending Ashland University.

• Hildebrand thanked Joan and Mary Kay Myers for preparing the gifts distributed to active county teachers during “Teacher Appreciation Week.”

• Upcoming events include; Executive Committee meeting Aug. 20, 10:30 a.m. at Edison UM Church and general meeting Oct. 1 with election of officers and a presentation on pre-planning by Jamie Brucker from Snyder Funeral Homes.

