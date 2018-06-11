Auditor receives continuing education award

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Auditor Patricia K. Davies is a recipient of the “Distinguished County Auditor” award, presented by the County Auditors’ Association of Ohio (CAAO).

The award recognizes County Auditors who have completed 100 or more hours of continuing education during their term of office. Davies was recognized and received the award from CAAO President Fairfield County Auditor Jon Slater, Jr. during the recent CAAO Summer Conference.

In recognizing this achievement the CAAO notes, that when you consider the time commitments on County Auditors in general, it is truly an accomplishment for a County Auditor to have over 100 hours of credit.

Section 319.04 of the Ohio Revised Code requires County Auditors to complete at least 24 hours of continuing education during their term of office. Davies obtained her training in topics such as Valuation, Millage and Tax Levies, Budget Commission and Rate Setting, Trends in Property Valuation, plus two mandatory classes in ethics and substance abuse.